Buxton's Pavilion Gardens still open to public during Jurassic Encounter dinosaur event

From Saturday May, 28 to June 12 the Jurassic Encounter is coming to the Pavilion Gardens with life-sized animatronic creatures from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods roaming the grounds.

This is a ticketed event and part of the park will be closed off but general manager Paul Kelsall said the gardens will still accessible to those who are not taking a step back in time.

He said: “Those who are just coming to the gardens will still be able to walk their dog, go on the park, the boating lake, walk along the promenade and visit the kiosk, toilets, ride the train and go in the Octagon.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jurassic Encounter experience is coming to Buxton

"The Jurassic Encounter will run from the path on Jordan’s Walk behind the train tracks to Miller’s Bridge and take over part of the events field.”

The animatronic dinosaurs will include not one but two life-sized T-Rex beasts, which roar and snarl at passers by.

Other family favourites include Pterosaurs that shriek from the trees and a 15m tall Brachiosaurus guarding her eggs as well as a chance to dig up ‘dinosaur bones’.

As well as the moving dinosaurs there will also be a VR experience and an education cinema where families will be able to learn more about these amazing creatures.

There will be clear signage around the park directing those with tickets as to where they need to go. There will also be a souvenir shop at the end of the trail to allow everyone to go home with a momento of their Jurassic Encounter in the gardens.

Paul added: “There will also be some models and marquees outside the paid arena to allow people up close with a few dinosaurs.

"The Jurassic Encounter is great family fun and is proving to be very popular as 9,000 tickets have been sold already which is great.”

Tickets are adult - £12.50 / £14 (online/on the gate); child U16 - £10.50 / £12; concessions - £10.50 / £12. To buy tickets visit https://www.jurassicencounters.uk/.