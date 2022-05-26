Police investigating death of man in New Mills appeal for caller to come forward

The force was called at 7am on Monday 16 May to a house on Portland Road. The call was a report of a concern for safety and, when officers entered the property, a man was found deceased.

His family have been made aware and Derbyshire police said their thoughts are with them at this time.

A spokesperson said: “While there is not believed to have been any third-party involvement in the death, officers want to speak to the person who made the call as a matter of urgency to help with their enquires.”

Anyone who has any information about the circumstances of the death, or the identity of the caller, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*278047:

• Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – use the online contact form

• Phone – call 101