Bonfire night 2022: Here's where you can enjoy a fireworks display in the High Peak and Hope Valley

3. Dove Holes

The annual bonfire and firework display in Dove Holes will take place on Saturday November 5 with the fire lit at 7pm and the fireworks at 7.30pm. Prices have been held at the same rate as 2019 with adults costing £5, children £3 and a family ticket at £12. There will also be a bar, refreshments and food served. Parking on site is free.

Photo: Pixabay