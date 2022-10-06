News you can trust since 1852
These are the organised bonfires and firework displays taking place in the High Peak and Hope Valley this year

Bonfire night 2022: Here's where you can enjoy a fireworks display in the High Peak and Hope Valley

It’s almost that time of the year again when we wrap up warm and head off to a bonfire and fireworks display.

By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:16 pm

So we’ve rounded up where you can enjoy an organised display in the High Peak and Hope Valley this year.

We can easily add to this list though so if you’re organising an event in the area that you want to feature in this list, please email the details to [email protected]

1. Buxton

Buxton's firework spectacular will take place at the cricket ground on Park Road on Sunday November 6. A children's firework display will take place at 5.40pm with the main display at 7.20pm. Advance tickets - £6.50 adults/£3.50 children/family ticket £17 from Buxton Opera House www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties. On the gate: adult £8, child £5 and a family ticket £23.

Photo: Pixabay

2. Whaley Bridge

Whaley Bridge community bonfire and fireworks display is taking place on Saturday November 5 at the cricket ground. Gates open at 5.30pm with a licensed bar, refreshment pavilion, stalls and a barbecue. The lighting of the bonfire is at 6.30pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm. Early Bird tickets, priced £5 adult, £3 child, £15 family are on sale until October 30 from Babka, Bridge Bakehouse, Little Fika Cafe, Horwich End Post Office, The Fryery and Village Kitchen. Pay on the gate - adult £8, child £5, family £20.

Photo: Pixabay

3. Dove Holes

The annual bonfire and firework display in Dove Holes will take place on Saturday November 5 with the fire lit at 7pm and the fireworks at 7.30pm. Prices have been held at the same rate as 2019 with adults costing £5, children £3 and a family ticket at £12. There will also be a bar, refreshments and food served. Parking on site is free.

Photo: Pixabay

4. Eyam

Eyam village bonfire and firework display will take place on Saturday November 5. Entertainment starts in the village square from 5.30pm with torch-lit music-led procession of the infamous ‘Willow RAT’ at 6.15pm. Tickets on sale early October at all Eyam stores, Eyam pubs and Calver Spar. Adults £8, children £4. Ticket only event.

Photo: Pixabay

