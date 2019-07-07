Buxton Well Dressing Festival 2019 in pictures

A civic procession visited each of the town’s wells in turn during the traditional blessing service. Later, a gathering at St John’s Church witnessed the crowning of the new festival queen, Lucy Higton.
View more
It was something of a traditional affair as the 2019 Buxton Well Dressing Festival officially got underway on Sunday.
A civic procession visited each of the town’s wells in turn during the traditional blessing service. Later, a gathering at St John’s Church witnessed the crowning of the new festival queen, Lucy Higton.