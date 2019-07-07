Buxton Well Dressing, the Childrens Well

Buxton Well Dressing Festival 2019 in pictures

It was something of a traditional affair as the 2019 Buxton Well Dressing Festival officially got underway on Sunday.

A civic procession visited each of the town’s wells in turn during the traditional blessing service. Later, a gathering at St John’s Church witnessed the crowning of the new festival queen, Lucy Higton.

Buxton Well Dressing, Fairfield Band lead the parade.
Buxton Well Dressing, Fairfield Band lead the parade.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Buxton Well Dressing, a youngster finds a perch above the ceremony at St Ann's Well
Buxton Well Dressing, a youngster finds a perch above the ceremony at St Ann's Well
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Buxton Well Dressing, The Market Place Well marking 50 years of the Apollo 11 lunar mission.
Buxton Well Dressing, The Market Place Well marking 50 years of the Apollo 11 lunar mission.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Buxton Well Dressing, the service at the Market Place Well
Buxton Well Dressing, the service at the Market Place Well
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4