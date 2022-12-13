On Friday, December, 9 the youngsters at Fairfield Infant and Nursery School ran around the playground five times dressed in Christmas jumpers or Santa hats to raise money for the charity.

Teacher Harriet Graham said: “The weekend before six of our teachers did the big 5km Jingle Jog around Pavilion Gardens.

"That was too big a distance for our children but we did want to do something so we decided to set up our own Jingle Jog.”

The children from nursery to year Two all took part in the Jingle Jog at Fairfield Infant and Nursery School. Pic submitted.

All children at the school all ran five laps of the playground with the Blythe House Hospicecare mascot cheering them on.

Harriet said: “We are big advocates of teaching and understanding mental health and this half-term's theme was giving.

"It’s important for the children to think of others and doing good and helping other people also boosts their mental health too.”

The Blythe House Hospice mascot running with the children from Fairfield Infant and Nursery School. Pic submitted

The school picked picked Blythe House as it’s a charity most of the children have heard of and one close to the hearts of staff members.

Harriet said: “A teacher who retired in the summer has a terminally ill husband who has had a lot of support from Blythe House and this was our way of giving back.”

Children have been collecting sponsors in the run up to the jingle jog and the total when going to print stands at £1,367.

Harriet said: "We know people are struggling more than ever as bills go up everywhere from food shopping to the petrol station and household bills and we organised an event two weeks before Christmas.

“So this is an amazing amount of money and I’m so thankful to everyone who has donated to support us and the children. It really means a lot.”

The money raised will be added to the total from the jingle jog which took place in the Pavilion Gardens earlier in the month where 330 festive runners raised more than £11,000.

Rachael Gee, fundraising and events coordinator at the hospice, added: “We are so thankful to everyone who made this possible – the total amount will go a very long way to help people in your community.”

