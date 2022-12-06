High Peak mum raises £5,000 for baby loss charity with 12-hour exercise session
A High Peak mum organised a 12-hour exercise-athon to raise funds for the baby loss charity which supported her through miscarriages and the loss of her son.
Amy Hawtin was in the gym from 7am to 7pm on November 27 either taking part in a class or on an exercise bike.
Her motivation for taking on the mammoth task was to raise funds for the charity Tommy’s, which supported her and husband James though several miscarriages and a still birth.
The 32-year-old from Chapel-en-le-Frith said: “I never thought we would raise £5,000. I had hoped for £2,500 to £3,000 so I’m really blown away by the support from everyone.”
The 12-hour exercise session took place at the Fit Factory in Chapel and completing the full session with Amy was her sister Zoe Wagstaffe. Friends, family and gym members also got involved during the day.
Amy said: “Every class was hard but there was such a great atmosphere on the day the place was buzzing.
“We did a kids hour which was really popular and loads of fun too.”
Before Amy became a mum to Jasper, five, and Olive, four, she had two miscarriages. Her son Chester was sadly still born at 23 weeks and then she had another miscarriage.
She said: “Tommy’s were there for us and so I’ve made it my life’s mission to help and support them in Chester’s name so they can help other families in need.”
Amy has previously organised a ball in the Devonshire Dome in Buxton as well as taking on a seven hour exercise challenge, with the total she has now raised for the charity a fantastic £17,355.
She said: “That is a huge amount of money and I’m really proud but their work will never be done. There will always be a family going through loss who needs help so I will keep fundraising.”
As well as the exercise classes which were run by the personal trainers at the gym there was also a raffle and Amy wants to thank everyone for their donations.
She added: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported us.
“The day after I felt like I had jet lag but I wasn’t as achy as I thought I would be so maybe my next fundraiser should be 24 hours!”