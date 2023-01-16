The Rotary year runs from July to June and 2022 -2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Buxton.

Ian Priestley, president Buxton Rotary until the summer said: “Thank you to the people of Buxton for supporting Buxton Rotary..

“Since our inaugural meeting in December 1922 we have worked hard to help and support not only the local community but national and international projects.”In the last 12 months Buxton Rotary has supported organisations such as High Peak Homeless Help and Waste Not Want Not which provides help for those struggling with homelessness or lack of food.

Buxton Rotary doing a street collection earlier in the year to support Ukraine. Pic submitted

Ian said: “We have been so impressed with the drive and enthusiasm Cath Sterndale gives to these two important causes we awarded her a special Rotary award, a Paul Harris Fellowship, named after Rotary’s founder, for her continued work in the community.”

In early March when events in the Ukraine started to unfold the group organised a street collection to raise money for humanitarian efforts in the country.

The generosity of the people of Buxton meant they were able to send £2,000 to be used where it was most needed.

Once again the rotary volunteers continued their successful programme of practice interviews for year 11 students.

New for this year the Buxton Rotary helped set up the environmental initiative, Buxton Environment Action (BEA).

Ian said: “Rotary provided the catalyst to bring local interest groups together to consider how to ‘persuade people to commit to make changes to make Buxton and the High Peak an environmentally friendlier place to live’.

“Two of our highlights so far have been the Buxton International Festival children’s oratorio “Our Future in Your Hands” and a youth event which coincided with CoP 22.”

Other events throughout the year saw the rotary club organise the charity bazaar and the Andrew Heywood Memorial Windgather Fell Race.

The milestone anniversary for the club were also honoured by the Buxton Wells Dressing Festival.

Ian added: “As part of our centenary celebrations we are looking to recognise local people who are community heroes. If you would like to nominate an individual or group please get in touch.

For more information visit buxtonrotaryishere.co.uk or email [email protected]

