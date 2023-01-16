Appeal to help eight-year-old Manchester United fan Harry after devastating cancer diagnosis

Manchester United fan Harry Budd, who also supports New Mills FC and plays for the Under-8s Juniors team, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his leg over Christmas and now faces a lengthy spell of treatment specialist hospitals in Birmingham and Manchester.

Harry’s mum, Becky, said: “As a family, we are absolutely devastated about Harry being diagnosed with bone cancer. He’s such a cheeky, happy, sporty little lad, always a smile on his face. It’s just so distressing to see him so ill.

“He had been troubled by pain in his leg, which meant he missed playing in a couple of football matches and training sessions, and was really upset about that. You never think that it could ever turn out to be something so serious as cancer.”

Harry Budd was diagnosed with bone cancer over Christmas.

An appeal to support the family has already topped £10,000 in just one week, with donations coming in not just from the local community but also from football clubs and supporters around the region.

Manchester City fan Sophie Fryer, mother of one of Harry’s friends, who set up the fundraiser, said: “It goes without saying that this is heartbreaking in itself, but the challenges his family now face are compounded by the fact that he needs to be treated many miles from his home.

“No family should have to go through what the Budds are now facing, and while there's little any of us can do to help medically, raising money for the family means that they'll be able to spend more time together without worrying so much about the impact of time by Harry's side, like travel costs and not working.

“And when he comes home again, they’ll be able to heat their home through the day without worrying so much about the extortionate bills. They will, hopefully, also be able to buy the occasional treat for Harry and his two sisters, to bring the odd bit of joy to this awful time.”

