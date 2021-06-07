Buxton Rotary Club's autumn bazaar will go ahead this autumn, organisers confirm

President of the club Mike Hardman says he is delighted to get the news that the event can go ahead.

He said: "We’ve picked a date for later in the year than we would normally have gone for but we wanted to give a few months for the restrictions to end and everything to settle back down so people felt more comfortable coming out.”

The Rotary Charity Bazaar and Autumn Fair will take place on Saturday, September 25 in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

A previous Buxton Rotary Club Bazaar

There will be the usual charity bazaar in the Octagon with food and entertainment. However, this year the event will have an environment theme, “There is no planet B”.

Mike said: “We have added an extra pillar into the rotary ethos.

"We already had peace, water, education, disease prevention, maternal and child health, and community development and we have now added the environment as a focus for a fundraising and awareness.

"And the bazaar will have some great environmental aspects where there will be activities for all the family.”

There will be various children’s workshops and talks focusing on Aquae Arnemetiae, while adults can take in talks from Buxton Town Team’s Safer Walk and Ride initiative and try e-bike and cargo bikes.

There will also be displays from the Moors Bogtastic van, the Youth Environment Forum, Recycling Alliance Environment Services, Buxton Civic Association - Stronger Roots project and a local Falcony group will be bringing a white owl who very much resembles Hedgwig from Harry Potter.

Mike said: “It will be a great day – if the weather is kind to us – and will give the charities who will be in The Octagon a chance to do some much needed fundraising after a tough year where the shops may have been shut or they couldn’t go out collecting.

"We have also prepared in case the weather isn’t great and activities like the children’s story telling can be done either inside or outside.”