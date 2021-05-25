Buxton Advertiser campaign for female quarry worker statue gets £1,000 boost thanks to Tarmac Tunstead

The campaign is aiming to raise £4,000 for a statue to honour the women who have worked in the area’s quarries, to sit alongside that of the much-loved Jack the lime worker statue.

Owners of the woods, Buxton Civic Association (BCA) have wanted to place a female statue there for some time but have not been able to raise the funds so far, so the Advertiser has joined forces with BCA to launch a new fundraising campaign for the statue.

Alex Soria, Tarmac Tunstead Cement Plant manager hands over a cheque for £1,000 to Buxton Advertiser Editor Louise Cooper, watched by Buxton Civic Association representatives John White, John Phillips and Brian Shawcross, as well as Josie Shereston from Tarmac.

Since the campaign was launched on May 13, generous donations from residents have been made to the online Go Fund Me page, and now local employer Tarmac Tunstead has made a donation of £1,000 to the campaign.

Buxton Advertiser Editor Louise Cooper said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Tarmac Tunstead for this generous donation to our campaign.

"As one of the main employers involved in this industry in the area, it was really important for us to get them involved in this campaign, and to have their backing is fantastic.

"We’ve also been really pleased with how the local community has got behind this campaign and would like to thank everyone who has made a donation so far.

"We’ll continue to bring you the stories of local women involved in this industry over the coming weeks as we highlight the huge role they have played in our town's history.

"If any other local businesses or groups would like to make a donation to our campaign, please do get in touch."

Alex Soria, Tarmac Tunstead Cement Plant manager said: “At Tarmac, we often look for ways to celebrate the history of quarrying in the area and, most importantly, the role played by people working in the industry for over 100 years. In the past, we have run photographic exhibitions and had our own wooden sculpture (Bill) commissioned and installed outside the front of our main building, Tunstead House.

"We are delighted to now find a way to celebrate the role of women in quarrying past and present. It’s a real pleasure to join forces with the Buxton Advertiser and kickstart this fundraising campaign.

"We look forward to hearing how it progresses and how plans for the sculpture evolve. Of course mostly we look forward to seeing the new artwork take its place next to Jack. We hope this project helps reinforce the important contribution quarrying and associated industries have made and continue to make to the Buxton area.”

And John Phillips one of the Buxton Civic Association trustees added: "Buxton is built on limestone, literally and figuratively because of its importance to our economy, so it is wonderful that Tarmac has given us this generous gift which will help to celebrate this heritage.

"I would also like to thank Louise Cooper for revealing the fascinating story of these unsung heroines, a sign of the fresh focus on local issues and commitment to the community which she is bringing to the Advertiser."