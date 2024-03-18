St Anne's pupils at Chester Zoo. Photo submittedSt Anne's pupils at Chester Zoo. Photo submitted
Buxton pupils enjoyed a free day out at Chester Zoo thanks to the community who helped fundraise to cover costs

A school in Buxton secured free tickets for all its pupils and staff to visit Chester Zoo and the community raised more than £2,700 to help get them there.
By Lucy Ball
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:02 GMT

St Anne’s Academy had a full school visit to Chester Zoo.

The school secured the tickets from the zoo last year and spent months fundraising to cover the cost of transport including a sponsored car wash which was helped by Buxton Fire Station and a fundraising walk.

A spokesperson for the school said: “What an amazing day the whole school had at the zoo.

“A huge thank you Chester Zoo for our tickets. It was an experience the children will never forget.

“Also, a big thank you to everyone who donated money to help pay for the coaches to get us there and back safely.

"The Sponsored Stomp was a great success and we had an amazing family who raised a lot of money by doing a car wash.

“Thank you to Friends of St Annes CVA, Buxton, who ensured none of the children got lost by purchasing the high viz.

“And finally, a huge thank you to Mrs Dodd, who helped make all this happen!

“All in all, it was a fantastic day and a memory that will stay with our children forever.”

Thank you to the school for sending in the pictures – it looked like you had a great time.

The unwritten rule that you can't go to Chester Zoo and not have your picture taken with the elephant. Photo submitted

1. Elephant picture

The unwritten rule that you can't go to Chester Zoo and not have your picture taken with the elephant. Photo submitted

Thumbs up for these two friends. Photo submitted

2. Thumbs up

Thumbs up for these two friends. Photo submitted

Spot the cheeky monkey in this picture. Photo submitted

3. Spot the cheeky monkey

Spot the cheeky monkey in this picture. Photo submitted

Intrepid explorers make their way through the Chester Zoo jungle. Photo submitted

4. Intrepid explorers

Intrepid explorers make their way through the Chester Zoo jungle. Photo submitted

