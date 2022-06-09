Buxton Mountain Rescue team members awarded platinum jubilee medal

More than 75 members of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation were presented with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal at a recent presentation event held at their joint base at Buxton Fire and Rescue Centre.

Team Leader Neil Carruthers said "As volunteers, we were pleased to have been recognised for the work we do in our community. We all offer our congratulations to Her Majesty from everyone involved in mountain and cave Rescue on an unprecedented 70 years of service."

In a joint presentation the medals were presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Colonel John Wilson OBE DL.

Members of Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team who were recipients of The Queen’ s Platinum Jubilee Medal with HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Colonel John Wilson OBE DL.

The team join more than 2,200 other mountain rescue and cave rescue volunteers which were honoured and recognised among the frontline emergency, armed forces and prison service workers across the UK who also were recipients of the Jubilee Medal given out in celebration of the platinum jubilee.

Monarchs have been giving medals out as recognition and thanks since Queen Victoria gave the first medals out on her 50th anniversary.

This special medal features an image of The Queen with the Latin inscription ‘Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’ which stands for ‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.’

Most of those who received these emergency front line medals have worked or volunteered with their organisation for more than five years.