The Buxton Spa Express. Photo - Graham Wood

Eight pictures as the Buxton Spa Express steams in to town

The Buxton Spa Express steamed in to town on Saturday, much to the delight of train enthusiasts.

By Louise Cooper
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:05 pm

The excursion was headed by the London Midland Scottish Railway Jubilee class Bahamas 45569 locomotive. The fully booked trip left West Ealing in London at 06.19, and arrived in Buxton at 1.19pm.

Here are some pictures we’ve been sent in from Saturday’s event.

1. Buxton Spa Express

The Buxton Spa Express in town on Saturday June 4

Photo: Graham Wood

2. Buxton Spa Express

Andy Gregory captured this shot of the Buxton Spa Express

Photo: Andy Gregory

3. Buxton Spa Express

Steaming past the houses. Photo - Andy Gregory

Photo: Andy Gregory

4. Buxton Spa Express

The Buxton Spa Express. Photo by Graham Wood

Photo: Graham Wood

