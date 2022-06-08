Eight pictures as the Buxton Spa Express steams in to town

The excursion was headed by the London Midland Scottish Railway Jubilee class Bahamas 45569 locomotive. The fully booked trip left West Ealing in London at 06.19, and arrived in Buxton at 1.19pm.
Here are some pictures we’ve been sent in from Saturday’s event.
1. Buxton Spa Express
The Buxton Spa Express in town on Saturday June 4
Photo: Graham Wood
2. Buxton Spa Express
Andy Gregory captured this shot of the Buxton Spa Express
Photo: Andy Gregory
3. Buxton Spa Express
Steaming past the houses. Photo - Andy Gregory
Photo: Andy Gregory
4. Buxton Spa Express
The Buxton Spa Express. Photo by Graham Wood
Photo: Graham Wood