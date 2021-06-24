Buxton Model Engineering Society looking for new members as it celebrates 75th anniversary

Today, Thursday June, 24 marks the 75th anniversary of the group, which can trace its history back to 1946.

However, despite reaching this milestone the group says it needs more younger members to get involved to secure its future.

Chair David Turner said: “When I joined in 1986 we had 50 members and before Covid forced us to have virtual meetings we had only 16 regular faces.

Buxton Model Engineers Society over the years

"I’m so pleased the club has been part of the town and community for so long.

"Seventy five years is a huge achievement, I’d love to recruit some new members so we can keep going.”

The first society meeting was in Collinson's cafe and over the years the group’s venues have included the Foresters meeting room, as well as the Railway Hotel, the Methodist Church in Buxton and finally the Old Hall Hotel.

The model railway at Dinting

In 1976, the society built a miniature railway at the Dinting Railway Centre in Glossop. This ran until the closure of the railway centre in 1990.

The society became well known for its biannual exhibitions which started in 1947, and were held for many years over the Easter weekend at the Pavillion Gardens.

Prior to lockdown, the group were partnering with New Mills and District Railway Modellers to put on an exhibition.

David got involved with the group because he was interested in traction engines and says his first piece took six years to build as he was doing it around his job. Now he is retired, it can take him a little as six months to finish a model.

His daughter, Emma Large, grew up with the model engineering world. Joining when she was 16, she is now the secretary for the group.

She said: “I really would love to see some new faces join us, be that younger people with a passion for model engineering or those who just want to get out of the house and chat to interesting people.”

The group currently hold virtual sessions on the first Thursday of the month although from September they are hoping to return to face to face meetings.