Since 2010 the Buxton Military Tattoo has welcomed thousands of people to the Devonshire Dome for military performances over the years but organiser Chris Thornton says the event will not be going ahead this year.

He has issued a statement on the Buxton Military Tattoo’s website which states: “It is with enormous regret that we must report that Buxton Military Tattoo will not take place in 2023.

"The current cost-of-living crisis has impacted all of us and we are aware that many of our audience are on fixed incomes which may curtail their recreational spending.

Buxton Military Tattoo has been cancelled for this year with organiser citing the cost of living crisis but hope 'in years to come' it can return. Pic Jason Chadwick

"The Royal British Legion, mindful of its legal obligations that it may not risk charity funds, feels that in this current economic climate, the potential of a loss is too great to risk.”

Over the past 12 years, the Tattoo has showcased performances from the Army, the Navy and the Royal Air Force with previous line-ups including the British Army Band from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, the Band of Nottinghamshire Royal Engineers and the Military Wives Choir. The Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards Association.

The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and last year the return also served as an opportunity to showcase young talent, and the Band of the Royal Air Force Cadets’ Manchester wing and the Stockport Sea Cadets took to the stage.

Chris said: “To all the many audience who have supported Buxton Military Tattoo since 2010, we thank you and are proud to have been able to present our Armed Forces to entertain and interest you all and above all to support them.

"We hope in years to come, there may be another opportunity for Buxton Military Tattoo to be revived.

"I would like to thank the members of Vision Buxton for their interest, help and support over the years since we brought this ‘new event’ to Buxton.

"I am delighted to have had the chance to have done so and believe that we made a contribution not just to the military charities but to Buxton as well.”

