News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Buxton Military Tattoo cancelled as cost of living crisis takes hold

The Buxton Military Tattoo has been cancelled for the foreseeable future as ‘the potential of a loss is too great to risk’ in the current economic climate.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:40pm

Since 2010 the Buxton Military Tattoo has welcomed thousands of people to the Devonshire Dome for military performances over the years but organiser Chris Thornton says the event will not be going ahead this year.

He has issued a statement on the Buxton Military Tattoo’s website which states: “It is with enormous regret that we must report that Buxton Military Tattoo will not take place in 2023.

"The current cost-of-living crisis has impacted all of us and we are aware that many of our audience are on fixed incomes which may curtail their recreational spending.

Buxton Military Tattoo has been cancelled for this year with organiser citing the cost of living crisis but hope 'in years to come' it can return. Pic Jason Chadwick
Most Popular

"The Royal British Legion, mindful of its legal obligations that it may not risk charity funds, feels that in this current economic climate, the potential of a loss is too great to risk.”

Read More
High Peak mum saddened to see gifted items being sold on

Over the past 12 years, the Tattoo has showcased performances from the Army, the Navy and the Royal Air Force with previous line-ups including the British Army Band from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, the Band of Nottinghamshire Royal Engineers and the Military Wives Choir. The Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards Association.

The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and last year the return also served as an opportunity to showcase young talent, and the Band of the Royal Air Force Cadets’ Manchester wing and the Stockport Sea Cadets took to the stage.

Chris said: “To all the many audience who have supported Buxton Military Tattoo since 2010, we thank you and are proud to have been able to present our Armed Forces to entertain and interest you all and above all to support them.

"We hope in years to come, there may be another opportunity for Buxton Military Tattoo to be revived.

"I would like to thank the members of Vision Buxton for their interest, help and support over the years since we brought this ‘new event’ to Buxton.

"I am delighted to have had the chance to have done so and believe that we made a contribution not just to the military charities but to Buxton as well.”

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Buxton Military TattooThe Royal British LegionVision Buxton
News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us