Books of condolence open so High Peak residents can pay tribute to The Queen

Books have been opened in two locations in the borough as the period of national mourning continues.

A council spokesperson said: “A book of condolence is available for people to sign at Buxton Town Hall and the Municipal Buildings, Glossop.

“The buildings will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Books of condolence have opened across the borough as residents pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by FRANK REID NATIONAL WORLD

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be available to sign until 5pm the day after the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Those wanting to leave floral tributes can do so by placing them on the grassed area in front of Buxton Town Hall.

Other organisations across the borough are also opening books of condolence.

A spokesperson for New Mills Town Council said: “Following the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II New Mills Town Council appreciates many residents will want to lay flowers, leave candles and messages so they have made the grassed area in front of the town hall available for them to do so.

“Additionally the council have placed a book of condolence in the waiting room of the town hall, which is the small room on the right as you enter the building, for residents to express their thoughts and sentiments.”

St George’s Parish Church in New Mills will be open for private prayer and the opportunity to light a candle and sign a book of condolence on the following days: Tuesday September, 13 2.30pm to 4.30pm; Wednesday September 14 8am to 9am and 4pm to 5pm; Thursday September, 15 2.30pm to 4.30pm; Friday September, 16 8.30am to 9.30am; Saturday September, 17 2pm to 3.30pm and Sunday September, 18 8am, 10am and between 3pm and 6.30pm.

The Buxton Team parish say the churches will also be open for people to pop in.

St Mary’s, on Dale Road will be open daily 10am to 2pm and St Anne’s on Bath Road between 2pm to 4pm.

King Sterndale’s Christ Church will be open daily 10am until 3pm.

If you would like to sign the national online book of condolence following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II please visit www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence.