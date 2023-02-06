Between December and January Buxton Market was targeted by vandals who on multiple occasions slashed the tyres of the float and trailer or the tarpaulins.

This left organisers worrying over the future of the market.

However, High Peak Borough Council has worked with the market and agreed to provide secure space to store the trailers and float at its Market Street depot.

High Peak Borough Council has offered Buxton Market safe and secure storage for its equipment following a spate of vandalism attacks. Pic submitted

Tim Ball, co-chair of Buxton Markets, said: "We are extremely grateful to High Peak Borough Council for its support in providing a secure space for our vehicles at its Market Street depot.

"The Council's support has come just at the right time. Knowing that we have secure storage will allow us to plan future markets, including our special markets, with renewed confidence.

"We have been overwhelmed by support from the local community - both individuals and businesses as well as our own traders - and we are determined that the market will continue to trade."

Police are working with the community owned and run market to try and get to the bottom of these targeted attacks which has been labelled as ‘sabotage’.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: "We at the council condemn this repeated sabotage of Buxton's market.

"It's beyond belief people continue to target local businesses and traders with acts of vandalism that prevents them from earning their living.

"As a council we also wanted to offer practical help to the market and the traders as they weather this storm so I'm pleased that we are able to do that by providing secure space for these market vehicles.

"We want our towns across the High Peak to thrive and Buxton's market is a key part of that. It would have been such a loss if the mindless actions of the minority forced the market to cease trading depriving the rest of us of the colour and vibrancy the market brings. By working in partnership with the market, it looks like we've been able to stop that from happening which is great news for the town."