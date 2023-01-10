The community run and owned business took the decision to cancel its markets on Saturday January, 7 and Tuesday January, 10 after six tyres on its trailers and two on its float were discovered with punctures.

This is not the first-time the market vehicles have been targeted in this way – on December 8, the night before the Christmas Market tarpaulin covers and ropes were damaged; then a few days later a wheel on the float was punctured.

The float and trailers are stored in different locations so the team think they are being targeted.

The float used to store market equipment had all its tyres slashed. Pic submitted

Tim Ball, Buxton Market Community interest Company co-chair, said: “Initially we thought it might just be high jinx on New Year’s Eve; but on closer inspection we believe our vehicles were deliberately targeted.

“The matter has been reported to the Police – and we would urge anyone who may know anything about this vandalism to contact the Police immediately by calling 101.

“We are a small community run company, which relies heavily on a small but dedicated team of volunteers and paid workers.

"We are at a loss to know why anyone would want to sabotage our vehicles in this way.

The trailers also had tyres slashed meanin Buxton Market had to cancel the first markets of the year as the team could not set up. Pic submitted

“Without the float and trailers we cannot move the market stalls, and so we had to cancel the markets on at the weekend and on Tuesday.

“This is our seventh year running the market and we have never been attacked like this before.

“It is very upsetting for everyone involved.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I’ve no idea why anyone would want to deliberately target the market, which is such an important part of the town.

“I’ve already met with representatives from Buxton Market and I know the Police are now treating these incidents as a deliberate acts of sabotage.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police added: “We are appealing for information after damage was caused in Buxton.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on Friday December, 30 when four trailers stored overnight on the old cattle market in Market Street in Buxton were damaged.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 23000004013.”

