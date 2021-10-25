Buxton man completes epic 980 mile charity cycle ride

Mikey Heathcote undertook the challenge last month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his dad John.

The ride was very nearly put in doubt just days before he set off when thieves broke into the garage of his house in Fairfield and stole two bikes.

However, after his wife Leanne posted an appeal on Facebook, Mikey received numerous offers of help, with local firm RT Mycock and Sons kindly donating a bike for the challenge which will now be auctioned off to further add to the fundraising total.

Mikey Heathcote with his wife Leanne and their children at the finishing line

Speaking of the ride, Mikey said: "It was a great experience – I’d love to do it again to be honest. It was a big challenge but not so much of a challenge for it to be unpleasant.

"With so many other people being on the ride with stories similar to myself it was great to talk to them and compare reasons why we were there and who everyone was raising money for.

"It was lovely to see the country as well because the route took us through some absolutely stunning countryside.”

And the support he received along the way was a major boost for Mikey, who had only taken up cycling during the first lockdown last year.

"There was a lot of support on my Facebook group,” he said.

"My bike computer was hooked up to my email so every time someone made a donation on JustGiving, I could be on the steepest climb in Scotland and I could see a donation come in and it would spur me on to get that day done.”

Mikey has so far raised over £3,500 on his JustGiving page, with more set to come in from Gift Aid and the bike auction – far surpassing his original target of £3,000 which he hopes will fund a Macmillan nurse for a month.

While Mikey is currently having a rest and contemplating his next charity challenge, he also paid tribute to everyone who has supported him along the way.

"A massive thanks to everyone who has supported me not just through donations but through moral support as well,” he said.

"Thank you to my wife Leanne and my kids, and to RT Mycock for the generous donation of the bike.”