New Mills man qualifies for national weighlifting competition - aged 84

Brian Winslow already holds several British records for weightlifting and earlier this month qualified for his next national competition which will take place next year.

The 84-year-old made it in to the competition by lifting 85kg but says the most he has ever lifted was 150kg.

He said: “I know I’m not the normal type of granddad but I love to challenge and push myself and at the end of the day I’m competing for me and and no one else.”

84-year-old power lifter Brian Winslow

Brian, of High Street, got in to lifting weights when he was in his 20s.

He said: “I was doing a summer job stacking wooden deck chairs and I’d push myself to lift ten in one go then 12 and keep going.”

Weightlifting is just a hobby for Brian and the former art teacher of 14 years has taught across the North West including in Strangeways prison.

"The inmates were actually really good at art as they had all the time in the world to finish their work."

He took a two decade break from the sport when he took up martial arts but came back to lifting as realised he was missing it.

Brian trains at Peak Power Gym in Whaley Bridge and says the manager Alex Barnwell has done a lot of much appreciated personal training with him.

His long term mentor is former world champion Roy Olsen, 80, who helped Brian during his recent qualifying competition.

Brian says his family is very supportive of his lifting and are all in favour of him competing.

Recently Brian has missed a few national contests due to suffering with acute nosebleeds and then having a knee replacement so he is excited to get back to competing.

He said: "I just dead lift. I know some of the younger boys lift more than me or do squat lifts, whcih is something I’d like to have a go at, but as I’m only doing this for me I’m still very pleased.”

For the upcoming competition next year Brian will have had his 85th birthday and that will put him in to the high range age group of 85 to 90.

He said: "There aren’t many people my age still doing this so sometimes I win by default as there is only me doing it.

"But I still think it is a massive achievement to win titles at a national level.

"Weighlifting keeps me fit and it keeps good and I have no plans to stop anytime soon.”