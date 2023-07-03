News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Lego café reveals finished well dressing artwork created by community

The owners of Buxton café dedicated to the art of Lego have revealed the finished design for what is thought to be the world’s first well dressing decoration made from the plastic bricks.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

As previously reported, Brick Corner, on South Avenue, has made a unique contribution to this year’s well dressing festival – the annual celebration when Buxton gives thanks for the spring waters which fuelled the town’s rise.

In contrast to familiar techniques, using wood, clay, petals, leaves and other natural materials, café owners Dave and Dorcas Lydford have led the community in creating a dazzling piece from hundreds of bricks.

It is inspired by stained glass window in the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust's Pump Room, with its references to St Anne and the goddess Arnemetia, after whom the Romans named the town and spring.

It has taken several weeks and many hands to achieve the finished design.It has taken several weeks and many hands to achieve the finished design.
Speak earlier this month about the process, Dave said: “Because it's constructed on much smaller boards than a traditional well, we've been able to involve lots of different groups in its creation.

“We took it to the Rotary Club's charity fair for members of the community to build, and we've also had Bright Opportunities and the Guides working on it too. We hope lots of people will come and see it on display.”

The Lego artwork will be on display at the Pump Room from Sunday, July 2, to Saturday, July 15, along with other more traditional designs around town for the week-long Well Dressing Festival starting July 2.

Brick Corner will be collecting donations in aid of the Thomas Theyer Foundation, a local charity providing outdoor educational opportunities to young people.

The design is inspired by a stained glass window in the Pump Room.The design is inspired by a stained glass window in the Pump Room.
For full festival details, see facebook.com/buxtonwelldressing.

