News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Buxton cafe uses Lego for world first in Well Dressing Festival

An independent coffee shop in Buxton has created a world first with a well dressing board made entirely out of Lego.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

Buxton's Lego cafe, Brick Corner, has swapped out the traditional wood and clay backing boards for 120 studded base plates.

And instead of decorating with petals, foliage, seeds and beans; the picture will be built up with a whole spectrum of coloured lego bricks covering over 30,000 individual studs.

Cafe owner Dave Lydford said: “'Because it's constructed on much smaller boards than a traditional well, we've been able to involve lots of different groups in its creation.

Members of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submittedMembers of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submitted
Members of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submitted
Most Popular

“We took it to the Rotary Club's charity fair for members of the community to build, and we've also had Bright Opportunities and the Guides working on it too.”

Brick Corner opened two years ago and is an all inclusive coffee shop and activity space that runs sessions for schools, families and groups using Lego education resources.

Dave said: “We provide a fun and safe environment for anyone and everyone in our community and beyond to come and either just enjoy playing and creating with the Lego.”

Dave and his wife, Dorcas, are using the well dressing to collect donations for The Thomas Theyer Foundation, a Buxton-based charity supporting young people with Special Educational Needs or difficult life circumstances.

Members of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submittedMembers of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submitted
Members of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submitted

They selected this charity because they have personally benefited from the support they have provided for their family in some really difficult times.

For their design, Brick Corner have taken inspiration from the stained glass window in the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust's Pump Room. The art nouveau styled window nominally depicts St Anne, but also references the goddess Arnemetia after whom the Romans named the town and spring. This is where the Lego Well-Dressing will be displayed throughout the festival.

Dave said: “We can't wait to reveal what we believe is the world's first Lego Well Dressing, and hope lots of people will come and see it on display.”

You can see the Lego artwork, along with three other Wells created in the traditional manner during the Buxton Well Dressing Festival 2-9 July.

Decorating the wells dressing board at a Rotary event. Pic submittedDecorating the wells dressing board at a Rotary event. Pic submitted
Decorating the wells dressing board at a Rotary event. Pic submitted
Some of the panels for the Lego Wells Dressing Board. Pic submittedSome of the panels for the Lego Wells Dressing Board. Pic submitted
Some of the panels for the Lego Wells Dressing Board. Pic submitted
Related topics:LegoBuxtonRotary Club