Buxton's Lego cafe, Brick Corner, has swapped out the traditional wood and clay backing boards for 120 studded base plates.

And instead of decorating with petals, foliage, seeds and beans; the picture will be built up with a whole spectrum of coloured lego bricks covering over 30,000 individual studs.

Cafe owner Dave Lydford said: “'Because it's constructed on much smaller boards than a traditional well, we've been able to involve lots of different groups in its creation.

Members of Bright Opportunities decorating Lego panels for the Wells Dressing board. Pic submitted

“We took it to the Rotary Club's charity fair for members of the community to build, and we've also had Bright Opportunities and the Guides working on it too.”

Brick Corner opened two years ago and is an all inclusive coffee shop and activity space that runs sessions for schools, families and groups using Lego education resources.

Dave said: “We provide a fun and safe environment for anyone and everyone in our community and beyond to come and either just enjoy playing and creating with the Lego.”

Dave and his wife, Dorcas, are using the well dressing to collect donations for The Thomas Theyer Foundation, a Buxton-based charity supporting young people with Special Educational Needs or difficult life circumstances.

They selected this charity because they have personally benefited from the support they have provided for their family in some really difficult times.

For their design, Brick Corner have taken inspiration from the stained glass window in the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust's Pump Room. The art nouveau styled window nominally depicts St Anne, but also references the goddess Arnemetia after whom the Romans named the town and spring. This is where the Lego Well-Dressing will be displayed throughout the festival.

Dave said: “We can't wait to reveal what we believe is the world's first Lego Well Dressing, and hope lots of people will come and see it on display.”

You can see the Lego artwork, along with three other Wells created in the traditional manner during the Buxton Well Dressing Festival 2-9 July.

Decorating the wells dressing board at a Rotary event. Pic submitted