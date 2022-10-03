Buxton Jingle Bell Jog fundraiser for hospice to return

The Jingle Bell Jog – a 5k festive race raising money for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust – is set to take place at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton for the fourth year on Sunday, December 4.

Organisers are delighted to be bringing the run to the Derbyshire Dales for the first year ever – taking place at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale on Saturday, December 3.

All the money raised from the events will go towards providing free of charge hospice care to local patients and their families who are affected by a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Lynne's Army take on the challenge at a previous event.

Advertisement

The charities receive less than a quarter of their funding from the government so must raise crucial funds by hosting events like this one.

Throughout 2021/22, the Hospice at Home team, which provides care and support to people who wish to remain in the comfort of their own home at the end of their lives, gave over 13,900 hours of care in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

Laura Ann Bowers took part in last year’s Jingle Bell Jog as part of a 30-strong team in memory of Lynne Needham who accessed hospice services.

Advertisement

Buxton resident, Laura, explained: ‘I am a better person for knowing and loving Lynne. The atmosphere has been amazing – we had people finishing quite quickly, and some were at the back as well, so all abilities have taken part.’

Becca Gregory, fundraising and communications manager at the hospice, said: ‘We are so excited to be bringing the hugely popular Jingle Bell Jog back to Buxton this year – and launching the event in Darley Dale too.

“Our sincere thanks to iBottles of Chinley for sponsoring the event, meaning that as much money as possible can be spent directly on patient care. We are so grateful for the support of local companies and organisations.”