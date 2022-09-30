High Peak posties take on Everest climb in memory of friend

Andrew Craig and Toby Hardwick – along with four other friends – are taking on the once-in-a-lifetime challenge in October, in honour of Kris Greaves.

The team is raising funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity that offers free support groups across the UK.

They have already raised over £1,100 online, with Andrew also taking the time to chat to local residents and ask for sponsorship whilst doing his postal rounds in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

L-R: Andrew Craig, Toby Hardwick, Paul Stanton and Adam Moss during the Yorkshire Three Peaks walk

Andrew, from Chinley, explained: “A group of us had been planning to do something amazing to celebrate our 40th birthdays. Kris took his own life in November 2021; he’s left a very big hole in a lot of lives.

"We’ve been planning this trip of a lifetime since 2018; to go to Everest Base Camp and then to climb the very challenging Island Peak.

“This was definitely one of Kris’s life goals but unfortunately, he didn’t get to make it. So, in his honour, we are still going to do the trip.

"There are six of us doing this very challenging and very demanding trip and we would be very grateful if you could show your appreciation by helping to raise thousands of pounds for the amazing charity, Andy’s Man Club.”

Toby has only very recently hung up his satchel to move onto pastures new after two decades as a postman across High Peak communities. He is hoping to become an ambassador for Andy’s Man Club, and host group sessions for men in New Mills.

The team has been preparing for the huge challenge for over four years, by taking on significant walking and climbing routes across the UK, including Scafell Pike, Mount Snowdon, Kinder Scout, and by completing the 25-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks in just over nine hours.

Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas and stands at nearly 9,000 metres at its highest point.