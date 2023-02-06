Data from two different sources state footfall in Buxton is on the up.

Placemake.io and Visitor Insights, show 455 out of 597 high streets in the UK now have more visitors than they did before Covid struck including Buxton with footfall increasing by 26 per cent compared to what is was three years ago.

PlaceMake.io founder Dr Chlump Chatkupt said: “The high street is not dead, and in fact, many places are now even more active than before.”

Rebecca Douglass of the Peakaboo Boutique

This is backed up by data from the footfall counters installed in Spring Gardens as part of the Heritage Action Zone scheme.

It shows the total number of visitors for the year to date is 6,826,303.

The total number of visitors to Buxton Town Centre in month commencing 28 November 2022 was 552,804.

The busiest day in month commencing 28 November 2022 was Thursday 29 December with 24,130 visitors.

Lee Hadfield of Grove Goodies and Geekery with Megan Huntsman who shares the space to sell drinks and home made treats

The peak hour of the month was 12pm on Thursday 29 December 2022 with footfall of 4,200.

Roddie MacLean chair of Vision Buxton said: “Footfall is healthy but the level of spending is still a problem.”

Lee Hadfield, owner of Grove Goodies and Geekery on Eagle Parade, agrees there has been a change in footfall.

He said: “My biggest month last year was November not December. It seems people wanted to get everything done before the traditional festive shopping period.”

It's reported that footfall in Buxton has increased significantly

He also says there is a sense of optimism in the town.

“McDonalds is coming to the town, the Spring Fair is coming and the council has bought the Springs Shopping Centre.

“It feels we are on the cusp of change and good things are just around the corner and Buxton needs this.

“Buxton has so much potential and it feels like this is the right time to unlock it which will hopefully bring more people into the town and increase spending.”

Rebecca Douglas from Peakaboo Boutique in Buxton has also noticed more footfall in her shop in Higher Buxton than she was expecting for January.

She said: “I give myself targets for each month just so I have something to work towards dn then can review at the end of year.

“I absolutely smashed my January targets and I’ve sold more products than I thought I would and had to re order stock which is brilliant.

“The sad news is in recent months The Arches cocktail bar has shut for the foreseeable future, the furniture shop closed down last year and the shoe shop on Hall Bank is closing so some people aren’t getting the trade but there is money to be spent.

“People are booking up holidays after two long years of covid restrictions and people are shopping and in town.

“I think it will only get better as the year goes on and the tourist trade returns in the spring and summer.”

New owner of Scrivenger’s Book shop, Theresa Roper, agreed and said the cold and snow did keep people away last month.

She said: “We are a destination book shop, but if it is bad weather we do get less people through the doors.

“We are always busier at weekends and I think for a January month where it has snowed we have seen a lot of people through the doors.

“We have some wonderful shops throughout the town and more footfall throughout the whole of Buxton is a good thing.”

Dr Chlump Chatkupt said: “Residents are spending more time at home and in their local communities and finding that they can do quite a lot without needing to venture too far out.”

Roddie wants to build on that and have more opportunities for people to stay local and shop local.

He added: “Buxton is of a walkable scale and with residents who have the opportunity to commute when required but who might choose to stay local, and use local services, with the post-Covid changes in working practices.

“I have long felt this should be a growth area for Buxton - people who work from home or on-line but can take advantage of the opportunity to walk or cycle in the Peak District on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

“Nobody has yet provided for this sector in the town but there must be opportunities for co-working and managed workspaces, which would be ideally located in the town centre to build the diversity and number of users.”

