Buxton FC volunteer scoops £4,300 in club's MegaBucks scheme

A volunteer with Buxton FC has double the reason to celebrate after scooping a big cash prize in the club’s latest MegaBucks draw.

By Louise Cooper
Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:53 pm

Just weeks after celebrating Buxton FC’s Northern Premier League title win, Andy Cunningham, a volunteer programme and raffle ticket seller at the club, has now won £4,350 on the MegaBucks lottery programme. Andy has subscribed to the lottery scheme since it started but hasn’t landed any of the weekly prizes until now.

“Smashing news”, he said. “My sons Adam and Gary are regular supporters at the Tarmac Silverlands and Gary, like me, is part of the MegaBucks fundraising scheme. We’ve missed out until now, but they say everything comes to those who wait.”

Retired postman and Buxton resident Andy says he’ll be spreading the prize money around his family.

Andy Cunningham, right, is presented with his winnings by Rob Turner

He also added that he was looking forward to Buxton’s forthcoming first season in the National League North.

