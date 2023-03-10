Buxton dad launches new charity challenge after all-clear from skin cancer

In early February, Matt Heywood, 39, rang the bell to mark the end of his treatment at the Christie cancer centre in Macclesfield, after MRI and CT scans detected no remaining traces of cancer anywhere in his body.

It was a profound moment after a gruelling 18 months including surgery to remove his lymph nodes and numerous rounds of immunotherapy which left him vulnerable to other illnesses – but also an incredible campaign to support the charity Melanoma Focus which saw Matt, his friends and family conquer the national 3 Peaks trek in a blistering 24 hours last summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt, a father of two who works as kitchen designer at Bakewell’s Studio 10, said: “I had really mixed emotions ringing the bell. It was a fantastic day with my mum there to share it. I’m elated that it’s behind me but – and I know this sounds ridiculous – a lot of good has come from my diagnosis.

The moment when Matt Heywood rang the bell to signal the end of his cancer treatment at the Christie last month.

“There’s the money we raised, the sense of achievement, and the way everyone came together to do this great thing. It really helped me on a personal level. No one wants cancer, but once you’re on that journey it changes your perspective. I’m a healthier, wiser and better person for it.”

Determined not to let cancer define him, Matt drew inspiration from his first fundraising feat which is now being channelled into new goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is busy planning another group hiking challenge for the summer – this time to conquer the three highest peaks in both Wales and Yorkshire back to back – and several solo efforts, starting with the Tower Run up 46 floors of Manchester’s second tallest building on Sunday, March 12.

Altogether, Matt is aiming to complete six challenges in 12 months in aid of the Christie Charity, which supports special projects across the organisation and enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

Matt with his family and friends at the 3 Peaks finish line in the foothills of Snowdon last summer.

Matt will continue to rely on the Christie to keep him in good shape, as he will continue to be monitored by dermatologists and undergo regular scans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Based on the type of cancer I had, it’s never 100 per cent that it’s gone, but I’m in very good stead. I’m in the best position I can be.”

He added: “The Christie sees more than 60,000 patients a year, and eventually almost everyone is touched by or witness to cancer in some way.

“Last year’s challenge was very specific to my illness and my treatment – and this year is drawing a line under all that – but the Christie has given me a second chance and I want to help the hospital that helps us all.”

Having conquered the daunting task of recovering from cancer, Matt is aiming even higher to help others in future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new group of hikers is gradually assembling itself around Matt’s organising, but he has issued an open invitation to anyone who wants to join them on the trails, August 12-13.

Matt said: “The climbing won’t be as hard as last year, and some people will be joining in the three Welsh peaks which are easier to do in a day.

"For those of us who will drive straight on to Yorkshire, well be awake and hiking for anything up to 40 hours. I think I’ll have to push myself at least 30 per cent harder than the national 3 Peaks.”

“It’s still a big ask to walk up any mountain, but it’s logistically simpler and more affordable for people who only want to do part of it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I wanted to dial down the endurance aspect and encourage more people to get off the sofa and out into nature. That’s something that’s helped me no end in the past few years.

“I’m a big advocate for mental health and I’ve been going out regularly with the hiking group Fancy A Walk Mate? for a while now. It’s a really diverse group, some who’ve been really suffering, others maybe new to the area, but it’s a good space where you can have a chat and maybe take the first steps to changing something.

“The rewards are massive, getting to any pinnacle helps in more ways that one. It can really build your confidence along the way. I’d really like to take 20 people with me this summer and help push them through something they think they can’t do. I hope I can be a bit of an ambassador for skin safety too.”

Matt and his long-term partner Nikki are inching ever closer with their wedding plans and, as if all that was not enough, just a few weeks after he’s returned from Yorkshire, he will be heading off to climb the three highest peaks in Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Christie Charity has invited him to join an expedition alongside a group of former patients and their loved ones.

He said: “It will be good to spend time with some time with people who have been through that similar experience, and keep growing from everything I’ve been through.

“There’s something called the Christie Challenge, which is the six fundraising activities in a year, so I’m still thinking of three more. I’ve had some suggestions but nothing is set in stone yet. I’m going to continue to raise money as long as people want to keep doing this with me.”

To make a donation to Matt’s fundraising appeal, go to https://bit.ly/3J36UQv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To follow his journey or get more details about taking part in this summer’s challenge, go to facebook.com/mjheywood or instagram.com/hikewood_outdoors.