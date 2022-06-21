High Peak man launches walking group to improve men's mental health

James Moon struggled with his own mental health and felt there was no outlet for him so he has set up a walking group which aims to brings men together.

The 36-year-old said: “I was struggling and at a low point but when I needed people I didn’t find there was anyone there for me.

"Male conversations are quite superficial, people ask how you are but they never really want an answer of anything other than ‘alright, you?’.

James Moon does monthly walks in the Peak District to help boost men's mental health

"Talking in the pub is so focused on sport and if you don’t like sports like me you were out of the conversation.”

Now James has used his love of the outdoors to set up a walking group where all men are invited to get out into the Peak District and switch off.

He said: “Nature doesn’t need an ego, nature just needs you there being your authentic self.

"i want to empower men to walk up a hill and say the view looks beautiful and not be ashamed of talking like that.

"i want men to have meaningful conversations about the stuff that really matters to them, to be a safe platform for them to start building a brotherhood of people who really do want to know how your day has been.”

So far there have been three Luna Mountains walks set up by James.

He said: “I put the idea out on social media and had hundreds of positive responses but only one person turned up.

"Over the next two walks more men turned up.

"I know it’s a big thing to step out of your comfort zone where you know no-one but having that courage is so important as it will change your life for the better.

"Sadly the male suicide rate is higher than ever as men feel they can’t talk and they can’t cry but it doesn’t have to be that way.

"To any man struggling with work problems, who is worried about money or his family or has found themselves becoming too reliant on alcohol, we are here for you.”

To find out more about the next walk follow James on Instagram: luna_mountains.

