Buxton cub scout shortlisted for national archaeology award

Jack Goodchild, a member of the 17th Buxton (Fairfield) pack, is one of three contenders in the running for the Young Archaeologist of the Year Award, which recognises the dedication of budding history buffs across the UK, with the winner set to be revealed on Saturday, July 16.

Morgause Lomas, who leads the Derbyshire scout archaeology team, said: “At the age of four he had a great obsession with palaeontology and knew every kind of dinosaur. Jack soon took interest in the human past, making sure to watch every documentary and children’s programme he could, obviously Horrible Histories being a big hit.

“Jack is also an avid book fan and has read up on many different time periods, whether it be the Greeks, Mayans or Incas, he does his research to make sure he fully understands all aspects of each time period, and he enjoys exploring heritage sites all over the UK and around the world.”

Jack Goodchild is up for a national award

The annual award is organised by the Young Archaeologists’ Club (YAC), the only UK-wide club where people aged 8–16 can participate in real archaeological digs and learn about the importance of the subject.

Club member Jack recently also achieved the Derbyshire scout archaeology badge in reward for efforts to expand his knowledge and love for archaeology.

To gain the badge, hehad to create his own definition of archaeology, learn about famous archaeologists and visit some of Derbyshire’s best archaeological sites.

YAC has more than 70 local branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, run by over 500 dedicated volunteers. With support from the Council for British Archaeology, it delivers more than 10,000 archaeology and heritage-based activity places each year.

Club members explore all eras of human history, from the Ancient Egyptians, Romans and Vikings through to the Victorians era. They can get hands-on with excavation digs, work with artefacts, visiting historical sites and undertaking experimental archaeology using some of the latest technology.

For more information on membership, see www.yac-uk.org.