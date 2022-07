Seven baton bearers had the honour of carrying the baton around the park as part of a national tour ahead of the start of the games in Birmingham later this month.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures?

And its been a busy few days for the town with Buxton carnival returning on Saturday. Here’s some great photos from that event – https://www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk/news/people/can-you-spot-anyone-you-know-in-these-pictures-from-buxton-carnival-3763406.

1. Baton relay Cllr Ollie Cross and batonbearers at the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Buxton. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

2. Baton relay Baton bearer Ben Eaton holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay in Buxton. Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

3. Baton relay Baton bearer Ian Sharpe holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay visit to Buxton. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

4. Baton relay Baton bearers Joanne Lee, Ben Eaton, Ian Sharpe and Peter Danson. Photo: Nick England Photo Sales