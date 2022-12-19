The new My Place recently opened at the Buxton parish office and every week volunteers open the doors and provide a warm welcome with no worry about paying for anything while they are there.

Reverend Liz England, team rector for the Buxton Team Parish, said: “People are struggling to hear their homes as the bills have risen so quickly.

Advertisement

“We wanted to help so we decided as we were already heating the parish office that we should open up our space to the people who need it the most.”

Mary Webb of the My Place scheme with one of the warm packs that will be handed out to people who drop in.

My Place meets every Wednesday 2pm to 5.30pm and those who attend will not only get somewhere warm to relax will also get a bag of essentials to take home.

Advertisement

Rev Liz said: “We can keep people warm for an hour or two but we can’t be open all the time so we have made up packs they can take home with them.”

The packs contain hot water bottles, flasks, hats, and 50 hoodies have also been donated by a member of the congregation to help keep people warm.

Advertisement

Although My Place has been set up by the Buxton Team Parish, which is made up of Christ Church, Burbage, Christ Church, King Sterndale, St. Anne’s Church, St. James Church, Harpur Hill, St. John’s Church and St. Mary’s Church the scheme is open to everyone in the community regardless of faith or beliefs.

Rev Liz said: “There’s not much we can do about the price of the bills but we can make sure people aren’t sitting at home feeling cold.”

Advertisement

Volunteer Mary Webb is leading the project and she said: “I am very keen that the project should benefit as many people as possible and am very sure there are families we can be of help to.

“My Place is open to anyone of any age with or without children who just want a place to be. “It should feel like your own lounge so everyone can relax, read, chat, do puzzles and enjoy a refreshment.”

Advertisement

Everyone who visits My Place before January 25 will be entered into a free raffle to win a hamper of food.