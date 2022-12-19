Buxton mum-of-four Hannah Sutherland worked with the Buxton Friends of Ukraine, Bright Opportunities as well as Buxton Baby Bank and the residents of Fairfield Association to put on a free grotto for parents who are feeling the pinch this year.

The event proved so successful they ended up seeing more than the 135 children who were booked in and gave gifts to 244 children.

Hundreds of children saw Father Christmas at a free grotto in the town. Pic submitted.

Hannah, from Hannah Banana Parties, said: “It was the most magical, perfect event and I’m so glad we did it.”It all started back in the autumn when Hannah missed out on tickets for the sell out Santa’s Grotto at Poole’s Cavern and could not afford anywhere else and thought there must be other parents in the same boat.

She organised elves and the man himself to come to the Bright Opportunities allotments in Buxton.

She said: “Everyone put in so much effort, the elves work full time in other jobs so this was meant to be their time off but they brought their best energy and got the children singing and dancing and having a good time.

"And the support we received from the community was amazing.”Ginger’s in Fairfield provided lunch for all the elves, Woodland’s Nursery donated money for more selection boxes, other parents turned up with chocolate treats to be given out to all the children and sand to make the area safe was also donated as was a generator to keep everyone warm.

Youngsters waiting to meet the main man at a free grotto in the town to help families get festive without spending a fortune. Pic submit.

Hannah said: “We had bands who said they would come down and perform for half an hour but ended up staying for hours as they could see we were all having a good time.

"One group had just finished the 12 Days of Christmas when a little two-year-old asked for it again and you can’t say no to a two-year-old so they just went for it again – it was great.”

For one child, a Ukrainian refugee, it was the first time they had ever met Santa and Hannah says she will never forget their laughter.

Big hugs and big smiles at the free grotto in Buxton. Pic submit

The grotto will be returning next year and anyone who wants to donate to help fund the event can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/buxton-community-christmas

A christmassy morning with frost on the ground at the free Santa's grotto in Buxton. Pic submitted

Fun for all the family at the free Santa's grotto put on by Hannah Banana Parties, Bright Opportunities, Buxton Friend of Ukraine and the Residents of Fairfield Association. Pic submitted

Four legged friends also met Santa. Pic submitted

Elves reporting for duty at the Santa's grotto in Buxton. Pic submitted

