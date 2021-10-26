Buxton church launches new meal service to help those in need

Buxton Community Church has started a pilot project called Family Feeding Families which sees meals being made for those who maybe struggling for whatever reason.

Church leader Louise Whyatt said: “You could have just had a baby, lost a loved one, or had an operation and cooking is the last thing on your mind.

"We want to create a community where people feel loved.

Louise Whyatt and Rector Jo Taylor

"That delivery of a lasagne could be just the thing to help someone feel less alone.”

The scheme is aimed at everyone and not just those who use the London Road church and Louise wants to create a bank of volunteers who can form a meal train when needed.

She said: “Yes there are foodbanks and we know there are sadly lots of people using them but a handful of ingredients you still have to cook yourself can still be daunting when the world just seems too much.

"I’m a mum and I remember when I had a newborn there were days when cooking was the furthest thing from my mind.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child but we don’t want to be just for new families we want to be the village for anyone who needs us.

"A cooked meal is a hug from a stranger. It lets you know you matter and you are in someone’s thoughts. You have been seen and you are valued.”

Those who sign up to need a helping hand with their cooking will receive a week’s worth of meals delivered to their door.

Louise is now looking not just for people who may use the service but those who can help cook for others too.

She said: “If you are making a shepherd’s pie you’ve still got to peel potatoes so what’s a few more which could make another meal and go and help those who need a pick me up.

"If you want to help but feel you can’t cook, turning up at someone’s house with a pizza and a bag of chips is still the same!”

Anyone who would like to get involved either as a volunteer or to use the service should email [email protected]