St Anne’s Church on Bath Road will be opening its doors at 10.30am for the congregation and community on Christmas Eve to celebrate the installation of a triptych more than 100 years ago.

The triptych is a picture produced over three panels, typically hinged together vertically and used as an altarpiece.

Church Warden Philip Leyland said: “It's very beautiful and very special to us so we wanted to mark the occasion with a special service.”The triptych was installed on Christmas Eve 1902 and has survived two World Wars.

120 years old on Christmas Eve, the stunning Triptych above the altar in St Annes Church, parish administrator Jenny Parker

The church itself is the oldest complete building in Buxton.

Philip said: “We know it survived Cromwell's reign when many other churches did not.

“There is a date of 1625 carved on the church porch, but parts of the building are older.”

It is believed to have been a tithe barn or farmhouse prior to this.John Wesley, one of the brothers who founded the Methodist Movement is said to have preached in the church when on a visit to Buxton.

When the parish church of St John the Baptist was built in Buxton in 1811, St Anne’s was converted to a school, then later a Sunday School, a mortuary chapel, and then closed.

In 1885 the church was restored for divine service and re-dedicated to St Anne.

Philip said: “It was during the great Christian revival that the triptych was installed.

St Annes, Buxton's oldest and smallest church

"For more than 2,000 Christians have worshipped the same God and for 500 years or more people have worshipped here at St Anne’s.

“Because of this and its spiritual connection with everyone who has prayed here before, it is called a Thin Place where people feel closer to God than in other places.

“This is a very special church and one which needs to be celebrated.”

Within the parish of Buxton there are six anglican churches and only two vicars so St Anne's is normally open one day a week.

However to mark the anniversary of the triptych there will be a special service on Saturday December, 24 and all are welcome to attend.