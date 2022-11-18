In the last six months Connex Community Support has helped 910 individuals get to groups or meetings with just four drivers.

And now the charity needs to recruit new mini bus driver to keep up with demand for the service.

Howard Gunn, head of transport services for the Eagle Parade based charity, said: "It is fantastic so many people are using the community mini bus but we desperately need more mini bus drivers to help expand our services and meet the growing need.”

The Connex Community Support mini bus has helped 910 individuals in the last six months.

Since lockdown restrictions have eased the charity has seen a 50-70 per cent surge in usage compared to its pre-pandemic levels.

Howard said: “For two years the elderly and the vulnerable didn’t go out and didn’t see their friends or socialise.

"Now as restrictions have eased there is a real need to start living again.

Advertisement

Howard Gunn of Connex Community Support.

"Many of our service users have mobility issues and struggle to use regular public transport.

"But as our mini bus has a fully accessible wheelchair lift at the back it means we can offer lifts to everyone and we have become a lifeline to many looking to get out and about again.”The mini bus takes people to and from community groups, out on small outings around the High Peak and has recently taken a group of scouts to Cumbria.

There is also a regular booking to take residents from assisted living centres out on day trips too, normally to nearby garden centres.

Advertisement

Howard said: “The mini bus has never been requested so much which is great but we would like to take on another six volunteer drivers to help ease the pressure on the current volunteers.”Anyone with a regular car driving licence over the age of 21 and with two years experience can drive the mini bus and Howard said training would also be given.

He said: “There are no set times we want people for and you don’t have to commit to a certain number of days – just let us know when you are free and we will work around you.”

Anyone either interested in becoming a minibus driver or using the service should contact Howard on [email protected] or 01298 23970.