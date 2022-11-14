Citizens Advice reports surge in High Peak residents with money worries

The charity’s Derbyshire Districts branch has been accessed by 1,604 High Peak residents over the past six months, with advisors tackling 11,214 problems raised by those clients.

Financial issues account for the biggest share of that number by far, with 4,810 issues related to benefit and tax issues, 1,691 concerning debt and 1,327 linked to Universal Credit claims.

Advisors’ successful interventions have secured more than £1.8million in benefits and grants, and found solutions to manage £585,004 of debt.

Unprecedented numbers of High Peak households are calling Citizens Advice for support with energy bills and other cost-of-living issues.

Spokesperson Melanie Mallinson said: “Britain is facing its biggest cost of living crisis in decades. Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts has seen more people coming to us for help with crisis support, energy problems and not having enough money to make ends meet than ever before.

“As prices rise, people make more and more difficult decisions about what to cut back on and where they need to rely on community support, because they don't have enough to live on.”

The borough’s older generations are those most frequently seeking help, with 27 per cent of those contacting Citizens Advice aged 65 or over and 58 per cent aged 50-plus. Of all those requesting advice, 63 per cent were recorded as being disabled and/or living with a long-term health condition.

Among all the charity’s services, the biggest change has been in the number of people requesting support related to their energy use.

Melanie said: “People struggling the most are having to choose whether to eat or heat their homes. Even with recent government support measures, we know it’s going to be an incredibly tough winter and demand for our services is likely to increase further.

“Our advisers can help people find a way forward with advice on benefits, employment housing and money issues. We have a dedicated energy advice team who are able to identify savings for people through behavioural changes and access to the grants, funding schemes and other local support.”