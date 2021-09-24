Buxton cafe owner invests in catering van to support new charity

Caz Kidd from The Tradesman’s Entrance Cafe, on Buxton’s Market Place, is also the founder of The Breadline charity which provides emergency food vouchers, phone credit or transport money to those who are struggling financially.

The charity was set up earlier in the year with donations from the public but Caz was worried how The Breadline would sustain itself financially.

She said: “I knew I needed to do something to keep the money coming in so we can help more people for years to come.

Caz Kidd with the new catering van which will support her Breadline charity

"I never wanted to run out of money so we could offer that helping hand and I don’t like asking for donations from people. I wanted to earn the money to support the Breadline.”

Caz bought an old furniture removal van and has spent more than £15,000 of her own money refurbishing it and turning it into a catering van.

Now she plans to hire it out for events and the profits from the event will go back into the pot to dish out to people in times of need.

Caz Kidd with the new catering van which will support her charity

She said: “Since we started we’ve helped 12 families put food on their tables and in their bellies.

"It may not sound like a lot but I was very cautious about advertising the charity too much and not having the funds to keep it going.

"Now I have the new van I feel more confident about pushing the good work, help and support we can do for others as I know the money will be coming in.”

Caz, from Fairfield, has already secured some bookings for events including two weddings.

“I explained to them the idea behind The Breadline and how the money made from the wedding will be going back to the charity and they loved it.

"It’s like their way of making a donation and keeping us going.”

Anyone living in the five wards of Buxton and wanting help or support can ring The Breadline on 07377 384 650.

To book The Breadline catering van visit https://www.thebread-line.co.uk/.