Whaley Bridge man taking on Great Manchester Run with colleagues from The Christie

Stuart Keen, director of capital and estates at The Christie, will run as part of a team of 16 doctors, nurses and other staff from the Manchester centre in Sunday’s 10k.

The team will raise money for The Christie charity in recognition of the impact the charity has investing in fantastic patient facilities at the cancer centre and funding clinical research to find pioneering new treatments.

Stuart said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the iconic Great Manchester Run as part of the Christie team. The NHS as a whole has faced huge challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and colleagues at The Christie have worked tirelessly with skill, dedication and compassion to keep cancer services going throughout. This will be a fantastic morale booster for everyone at The Christie.

Team members Tracy Iles, Bernie Delahoyde, Ranald Mackay and Stuart Keen outside The Christie.

“I’m really proud to work at The Christie and I’m proud to be part of the team for the iconic Great Manchester Run this year.”