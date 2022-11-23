Hargreaves and Son Ltd was invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles who “recognises the contribution small businesses make to the society of Great Britain”.

Martin Cole-Evans, managing director of the firm, said: “Shocked wasn’t the word when I saw the invitation, and I’m not ashamed to admit I felt quite emotional.

"To be recognised in such a way by the very top, the pinnacle of society, felt overwhelming at first; in a year in which both the King and myself lost a much beloved parent; the late Queen and my own father, it felt very poignant.”

Martin Cole-Evans at Buckingham Palace for a reception with The King. Pic submitted

At the Small Business Reception on November 16 were more than 300 other small business leaders from many industries as well as TV’s Mary Portas, doyenne of the High Street and entrepreneur Peter Jones from Dragon’s Den.

Martin said: “When I learned the reception I attended was the first of its kind since the pandemic and one of the first of the King’s new reign, it really did feel an honour to be there.”

Martin said he did not expect to actually meet The King personally, but was lucky enough to do so and even shook hands with the new monarch.

The invitation to the palace for Hargreaves of Buxton. Pic submitted

He said: “I wished him a belated happy birthday, and he said 'Oh, that was a very small affair unlike this one’.

“He also asked me ‘how do you think we’ll get through this dreadful situation?’ referring to the current economic woes.”

Hargreaves is a family run business and first opened its doors to customers in Higher Buxton, on Eagle Parade in 1865.

It then moved down to Spring Gardens in 1923 where it has been for almost 100 years still selling luxury homeware products.

​​Martin also met the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, who showed interest in the Buxton business.

Also in attendance were both the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester and the government’s business secretary, Grant Shapps.

Martin added: “Our family has never received such an honour before, and we are truly humbled and grateful, and will endeavour to champion the High street, independent retailers and Buxton itself even more.”

