The first overnight road closure took place on Tuesday, with a second on Wednesday November, 23, from 7pm to 4am, north east of Waterswallows Road with all noisy work being completed by midnight.

On Monday, November 28, the A6 will be shut nightly until Saturday December 3, from 7pm until 6am from, just north of Waterswallows Road junction to Batham Gate Road for work on the new roundabout.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Diversions will be in place, with traffic marshalls to help local people with access. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience we know these works will cause.”

Construction of the new Fairfield roundabout is going to take longer than originally planned