Over-night road closures for A6 in Buxton
Motorists face a week of over-night road closures as work progresses on the new A6 roundabout on Fairfield Common.
The first overnight road closure took place on Tuesday, with a second on Wednesday November, 23, from 7pm to 4am, north east of Waterswallows Road with all noisy work being completed by midnight.
On Monday, November 28, the A6 will be shut nightly until Saturday December 3, from 7pm until 6am from, just north of Waterswallows Road junction to Batham Gate Road for work on the new roundabout.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Diversions will be in place, with traffic marshalls to help local people with access. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience we know these works will cause.”
Most Popular
The roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows so that new homes can be built and High Peak Borough Council say they expect the roundabout to be finished by Christmas time this year.