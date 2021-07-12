Bradwell Carnival organisers are 'over the moon' to be going ahead

Bradwell Carnival is taking place on Saturday July, 31 and it is the only carnival taking place in the High Peak and Hope Valley following 18-months of social restrictions.

Richard Burn, a committee member from the carnival, said: “We can’t believe it after the year we have had we can say the words ‘our carnival is going ahead’."

"We are over the moon but understand for those villages across the High Peak who have been unable to put on their celebrations it has been another disappointing summer so we want to invite people to come and make a float or just join in and be part of the procession.”

Fun in the Sun: The Billerettes entertain the crowds at the annual Bradwell Carnival.

Bradwell Carnival will also have be having a fair on the field and displays from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Billerettes.

Richard said: “It’s about bringing some normality back to out lives.

"Nothing says carnival time like seeing the Billerettes do their dancing and putting a smile on people’s faces.”

The theme for those wanting to take part in the procession is Bugs with the committee saying they wanted to reflect on the events of the past year but in a way to make people smile.

Bradwell carnival, the snow whites from the White Hart

Richard said: "We are normally one of the last carnivals on the summer calendar but we are the only one going ahead this year.

“We were watching the news wondering if we should go ahead or not and we just decided to go for it.

"We applied for the road closures so if it couldn’t go ahead it would only be a small amount we were losing but I’m so glad we took the risk.”

Bradwell carnival, the dancers with the Bradda Dads float

Judging for the procession will take place on 1pm on the field before it leaves opposite the fire station at 2pm and there will be stalls on the field as well.

Richard said: “We’re taking Covid very seriously, we will have the stalls spaced out and we are only a small village where most of us have had at least one vaccination and the government will’ve eased the restrictions so we want people to come if they feel comfortable and have a good time.”