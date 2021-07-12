Here are your great pictures capturing the Spitfire flying over Buxton
One of the countries most recognisable war planes, the Spitfire, did a flypast in Buxton at the weekend and here are some of your pictures capturing the moment.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:27 am
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:40 am
The flypast on Saturday was organised by Michael Hilton of www.buxtonweather.co.uk, to be part of the annual Buxton Well Dressing Carnival parade.
However, with the carnival being cancelled, the RAF agreed the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast was still allowed to go ahead as part of the Buxton International Festival.
Check out the gallery below of reader’s pictures of the iconic Spitfire.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.
Page 1 of 3