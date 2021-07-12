Here are your great pictures capturing the Spitfire flying over Buxton

David Dukesell's amazing action shot of the Spitfire flying over Buxton

One of the countries most recognisable war planes, the Spitfire, did a flypast in Buxton at the weekend and here are some of your pictures capturing the moment.

The flypast on Saturday was organised by Michael Hilton of www.buxtonweather.co.uk, to be part of the annual Buxton Well Dressing Carnival parade.

However, with the carnival being cancelled, the RAF agreed the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast was still allowed to go ahead as part of the Buxton International Festival.

1. Flypast by number 3

Stew Babies caught great shot of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and it's pilot

Photo: submitted`

2. Way up high

The Spitfire high in the sky, picture by Jade Davies

Photo: submitted

3. Multi shot

Glyn Redfern send us a collage of pictures taken of the Spitfire's flypast

Photo: submitted

4. In flight

Andy Gregory captured the Spitfire's propellers in clear detail

Photo: submitted

