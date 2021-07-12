Here are your great pictures capturing the Spitfire flying over Buxton

The flypast on Saturday was organised by Michael Hilton of www.buxtonweather.co.uk, to be part of the annual Buxton Well Dressing Carnival parade.

However, with the carnival being cancelled, the RAF agreed the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire flypast was still allowed to go ahead as part of the Buxton International Festival.

Check out the gallery below of reader’s pictures of the iconic Spitfire.

1. Flypast by number 3 Stew Babies caught great shot of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and it's pilot Photo: submitted` Buy photo

2. Way up high The Spitfire high in the sky, picture by Jade Davies Photo: submitted Buy photo

3. Multi shot Glyn Redfern send us a collage of pictures taken of the Spitfire's flypast Photo: submitted Buy photo

4. In flight Andy Gregory captured the Spitfire's propellers in clear detail Photo: submitted Buy photo