Bluey, Justin Fletcher and Andy Day heading to Cbeebies Land at Alton Towers this half term
Exclusively for May half term Saturday May, 25 to Sunday June, 2, the joy of the CBeebies channel will be at the theme park with a special Cebeebies House Party Live.
The special show will feature an all-star cast of CBeebies House presenters on stage and on screen, including Evie Pickerill, Gyasi Sheppy, Joanna Adeyinka-Burford, Rhys Stephenson, George Webster, Dodge The Dog, Rebecca Keatley and Ben Cajee.
There will also be special guests including Mr Maker, Andy Day and Justin Fletcher throughout the week.
There will be two, 30-minute shows, every-day on the front lawns showcasing the CBeebies House favourite moments adapted for the stage.
In addition to experiencing CBeebies Land, guests will be able to enter the festival via the celebration gateway onto the front lawns area of the theme park and enjoy the entertainment, food, and activities for all the family.
Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director for Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are excited to mark the 10th anniversary of CBeebies Land with a fun-packed programme of live entertainment, activities and special guests, bringing to life even more CBeebies favourites for families to enjoy together.
“This is more entertainment over May Half Term than we have ever done before, making it the ultimate option for families.
“Our anniversary celebrations will provide a truly immersive experience for young fans and really captivate their imaginations, which we’re sure both parents and children will love, and we cannot wait to see them being enjoyed by our guests.”
CBeebies Land opened in 2014 includes a host of attractions such as Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, and JoJo & Gran Gran At Home, plus Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom ride, In the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride, Postman Pat Parcel Post, Something Special Sensory Garden and Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure.
Alton Towers is just a 35 minute drive from Buxton.
Tickets to CBeebies Land start from £35 and include access to the wider Theme Park. To book or find out more about CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel visit www.altontowers.com
