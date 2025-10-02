Here's everything you need to know about the bin day shake up happening for High Peak residents

High Peak Borough Council say the collection days for bins could be changing in a new shake up aimed to make the routes more efficient.

Households across the High Peak will soon receive a letter from the council providing details of the changes to waste and recycling collections which start later this month.

Alliance Environmental Services, the Council’s waste collections partner, has revised the rounds to improve the efficiency of the service which may mean the day of people’s collection, and which bin they present, could be changing.

The changes will start from Monday 20 October and affect every household in the Borough.

Executive Councillor for Climate Change and Environment, Jean Todd, said: “It’s important that you read the letter and keep hold of it as it includes a calendar setting out which bins we’ll be collecting, and on which days, for the four weeks following the start of the changes.

“People should also ensure that they present their bins for collection by 6am on their collection day – the revisions may mean that the crews are at your property at a different time of day to that which you may have become used to, so please don’t risk missing your collection.

“There’s more information on our website and I’d ask everyone to help ensure these changes go smoothly by looking out for their letter and taking notice of what it says. Thank you in advance for your co-operation.”

The council says these changes are essential to improve efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Assisted collections will automatically transfer to your new collection day and no action is needed.

The council clarified the only changes being made are to collections — what people put in each bin is staying the same.

The letters, which include specific details of the changes for each household, will be sent out this week.

Envelopes will be marked ‘important changes to bin collections’ to help ensure people do not miss them.

For more information and to stay up to date with the changes more information is available on the High Peak Borough Council website highpeak.gov.uk/findyourbinday