It may only be early February but plans are already been made to help organise this year's carnival which will take place on Saturday July, 8.

The carnival is the culmination of wells dressing festival which starts on Sunday July, 2 with the blessing of the wells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair Richard Lower is in charge of the organising for the carnival but would like to see more volunteers step up and lighten his load.

Buxton Carnival, Scouts float

He said: “We rely on volunteers throughout the year to organise this fantastic yearly event."

The festival will feature the usual parade, the fair on the market place, the road race and music in the Pavilion Gardens.

There are lots of people who come forward to volunteer and marshal on the day but help in the lead up to the town’s biggest event would be appreciated.

Richard said: “Organising the carnival is a big job and it takes months of planning and lots of volunteers.

Buxton Carnival, prehistoric antics

"Some of the areas we need help with include recruiting people to do the judging, organising and running the decorated premises competition and collecting and organising trophies and prizes.”Other jobs which need doing include working with High peak Borough Council, Buxton business and hotels and informing them of road closures and restrictions for carnival day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A volunteer would be needed to coordinate the marching bands for the parade and on the day helpers would be needed to assist with bucket collections and registering floats.

Work for the carnival has already started and on Sunday February, 12 the Rose Queen and retinue will be selected at Buxton Working Men's Club.

The section are Rosebud and younger attendant, for those aged five to seven, attendant eight to 11 years old, page boy five to 11-years-old, and the queen who must be aged between 12 and 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard added: “If you can spare an hour or two to help with the organising of the carnival please get in touch.”Anyone who is interested email [email protected] or message on the Facebook page – Buxton Well Dressing and Carnival.