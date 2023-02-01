High Peak Borough Council buys Springs Shopping Centre - as ‘once-in-generation opportunity to transform the town’

The purchase means the council has control of the building and the associated land and says it can now get on with delivering the much-anticipated enhancements to the area in partnership with the local community and businesses.

The council’s successful bid to the Future High Streets fund (FHS) saw the proposals awarded £6.6m – 69 per cent of their original bid.

As a result, the council is topping up the total by investing a further £4.2m from its budgets to deliver improvements to the main commercial part of the town to complement and enhance the heritage and cultural offer which draws people to Buxton.

High Peak Borough Council has bought The Springs shopping centre as part of the Future High Streets project. Pic submitted

The sale was confirmed on Monday January, 31 and council leader Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “Town centres across the country face huge challenges and Buxton is no exception.

“To reverse that trend we’re all agreed that Buxton town centre needs investment and improvement to create modern, fit for the future places for living, working and enjoying leisure time.

“That’s what townspeople and businesses have told us they want and it’s why we made our successful bid to the Future High Streets fund.

“The hard truth is The Springs as it stands now is not working for our town and the community. Buying the shopping centre puts the council and the local community in control so we can work together to drive this regeneration forward."

Following the funding announcement at the end of 2019, over 800 people took part in public consultation events to help shape the proposals included in the vision masterplan. Stakeholders, including civic groups, partners and the voluntary sector, have also been involved in discussions since the early stages.

Schemes to be delivered as part of the project include new homes, new office space, converting the upper floors of buildings as well public realm enhancements including wayfinding and street furniture.

The money will also be spent on pedestrian and cyclist accessibility improvements as well as gigabyte infrastructure.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “This significant investment in Buxton will breathe much-needed new life into the Spring Gardens area.

“It’s such an exciting project to be involved in and we’ve reached a major milestone by buying The Springs – it’s the catalyst for turning our vision into reality.

“We will be doing more consultation as the details emerge so everyone can feel involved in a once-in-generation opportunity to transform their town.”

Speaking after the news broke Roddie Maclean, chair of Vision Buxton, said: “I’m excited by the possibilities this purchase offers and we’re looking forward to working with the council and partners to develop proposals.

“It needs to be effectively and imaginatively managed, to optimise the potential. It could be transformative.”

The council was supported in the process of purchasing the shopping centre by the law firm Browne Jacobson LLP and partner Thomas Howard added: “I’m delighted the council has reached this important milestone.”

The council say more details will be made available in the coming months including how people can get involved.