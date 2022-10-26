Laura Hyland works with the group from Moorecare, a supported living centre, on Lascelles Road in Buxton.

And their hard work has been put on display for all to see during an exhibition held at the Green Man Gallery.

Laura, who is a resident artist at the gallery, said: “It has been great to see how proud everyone is of having their work displayed.”

Organiser Laura Hyland with three of the artists, Dan Fisher, Christopher Shephard and Mark Lorryman

Laura started working with the group during lockdown and the pieces they have created range from printing to collages and holographic works and abstract art.

Nine service users displayed their lockdown projects for two weeks at the gallery finishing on Sunday October, 16.

Laura said: “They have even had sales too which is brilliant.

“I think projects like this are so important because it gives people something to be proud of.

Mark Lorryman with some of his work

“These adults need to socialise and be part of the community and with the work from us, Bright Opportunities and the Zink Project we are showing how capable these wonderful people are.”

The original plan for the exhibition was to raise money for a defibrillator.

However, with community events, summer fetes and jubilee parties as well a donation from The Billerettes, the group had already raised enough money for two defibrillators before the exhibition began.

Laura said: “Our oldest client is in her 80s and the service users wanted to give something back which would help not just them but the community too.”

A defibrillator is used when a person is in cardiac arrest and gives the body an electric shock to restart their heart.

The machines need to be found as quickly as possible so having them in as many public places as possible is a positive thing, explained Laura.

They have been installed on Lascelles Road and Palace Road in Buxton around Moorecare sites.

Laura added: “It has been an absolute joy to see our service users find a love of art and it has been a pleasure to be involved with the exhibition at the Green Man Gallery. I am so proud of them as they should all be of themselves.”