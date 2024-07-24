Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bucks are looking to double seating capacity at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium as a planning proposal has been submitted for a new replacement stand.

Chair of Buxton FC David Hopkins has submitted an application for a replacement stand to High Peak Borough Council.

If approved it will sit in roughly the same position as the existing stand, but aligned to the pitch rather than the road creating more than 500 additional seats taking the stadium’s capacity from 500 to 1005.

The site has had a long history in its development and the grounds, facilities and stands have been updated to meet its growing demand, says Mr Hopkins.

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC where the seating size could double. Photo Jason Chadwick

The current proposals are the next stage in the club’s plans to meet the modern standards expected of football grounds in order for it to thrive, secure corporate sponsorship, attract and retain new supporters, and climb the football pyramid.

Mr Hopkins said: “In recent years Buxton Football Club have been promoted to the 6th Tier of English Football National League North.

“The club has ambitions to establish their place at this level and to challenge for promotion to the 5th Tier, the National League, and possibly even the Football League itself.

“With promotion to a higher level there are additional requirements from the FA and expectations from fans and other clubs who visit the stadium.

Buxton FC, chairman David Hopkins. Photo Jason Chadwick

“There are also increased operating costs such as higher wages for better players, and the need to generate income through sponsorship and other means to allow the club to be financially sustainable in the medium-long term.”

The proposed stand would supersede the approval for new facilities to the west of the stand, which was approved in October 2022.

The new stand will include a function room, a directors’ lounge, private boxes, and facilities such as toilets and kitchens.

In recent years the club has spent more than £1m investing and upgrading facilities.

In the last seven years the stadium has seen the installation of a new allweather pitch, enabling the creation of a full-time education Academy in partnership with Buxton & Leek College and Derby University.

“Over 500 children are now part of the Club. Many other community groups are now able to access the facility including accessible football, walking football, women’s and girls’ teams, and the Club is now represented in the prestigious FA Youth Cup,” said Mr Hopkins.

As part of the process for developing this proposal for the new stand Buxton FC has been consulting with the local community and fans, and even held a public event last month for residents to come and ask questions and more than 60 people attended.

Mr Hopkins added: “The additional capacity is achieved in two ways.

“Firstly, by extending the seating closer to the pitch as the current stand has, the first row of seats sat well back from the pitch, in a relatively elevated position.

“Secondly, an additional bay will be added to the western and eastern ends of the stand, replacing existing buildings and relocating a large water storage butt.

