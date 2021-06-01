Paraglider airlifted to hospital after Mam Tor fall

Monday proved to be a busy one for the team with eight callouts, one training event took place, and fundraising efforts over the whole weekend totalling more than 380 man hours of service.

A spokesman for the team said: “A big thank you to our understanding families who are left holding the fort as we attend these incidents.”

One of the more dramatic incidents saw Edale's duty team leader contacted by the central control at Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation just after 3pm on Monday, with news that a paraglider had suffered a significant fall near the summit of Mam Tor, sustaining chest, arm and ankle injuries.

The casualty was lucky to receive help from passers-by including an intensive care nurse, while the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also deployed the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance which arrived on scene shortly after Edale MRT members.

After being given analgesia, the paraglider was packaged onto the mountain rescue stretcher for a short carry to the nearby helicopter, and transported to hospital for further care.

While the team was still dealing with that incident, another call came in to assist with a casualty in Padley Gorge who had fallen unconscious but had started to come back round.

Paramedics from EMAS were on scene ahead of Edale team, and after assessing the casualty, walked them back to safety. A small group from Edale Team made their way to meet them to provide further help should it have been required.

The work of Mountain Rescue Team volunteers is vital to the safety of Peak District visitors.

Just as the team were regrouping back at their base, another request came through at 5.35pm to assist EMAS with evacuation of an injured biker in Grasscroft Wood near Dronfield.

Members quickly made their way to the RV, then mountain rescue kit and personnel were deployed to allow evacuation of the casualty back to the waiting East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance. Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, were also in attendance.

To learn more about the team and donate to support its work, go to edalemrt.co.uk.

