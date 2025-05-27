Jon Pearce: We have a duty to protect the beauty of High Peak for generations to come

In High Peak, we are so lucky to be surrounded by such natural beauty but as we head into peak tourist season, we can’t let it be taken for granted. We should all count it as a privilege that we live in an area that people genuinely have on their bucket list.

The tourism industry brings millions of pounds to our local economy and allows many businesses to not just survive but thrive.

As we head towards the peak tourist season, we must be mindful of both the advantages but also the disadvantages that it brings. I’m sure many of you will have seen first-hand or on the news the out-of-control parking issues in the Hope Valley and the wildfires in the Goyt Valley and Holme Moss in recent weeks.

Safeguarding our local environment is one of my key priorities for our area. As such, I fully support the efforts by Labour-run High Peak Borough Council to reduce the risk of wildfires across High Peak. Wildfires pose a significant threat to habitats, biodiversity, and property. While not always caused deliberately, they are too often the result of carelessness—as we’ve seen in recent years. By banning the sale of items known to increase the risk of fire, the Council is making it clear that we cannot afford to take chances with something that could have devastating consequences.

Moorland Fire in High Peak

Alongside supporting the Council, I have also written to all the major supermarkets to ask them to stop the sale of disposable barbeques around the Peak District. It only takes the actions of one careless person to cause untold damage to the beauty of High Peak.

I’m also continuing to do all I can to address the increasingly untenable parking situation in the Hope Valley, particularly around Mam Tor.

Lasting change will only come through a joined-up approach, which is why I’ve recently brought together key partners - Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Police, the National Trust and Peak District National Park Authority - for a focused discussion on solutions ahead of the busy summer season.

Topics on the table included changes to traffic restrictions, increased enforcement and fines, and more meaningful public consultation. It’s clear that all options must be explored to reduce disruption for residents and visitors alike—and to better protect our precious local environment. You have my full commitment that I will keep pushing for decisive, collaborative action until this absurd situation comes to an end.

Jon Pearce, MP for High Peak

We want everyone to be able to enjoy the stunning beauty and natural environment of High Peak; but as its custodians, we must ensure it is done sustainably and safely so it can be enjoyed by generations to come.